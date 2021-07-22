VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of VSE worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 229,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSEC opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.92 and a beta of 1.54. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

VSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

