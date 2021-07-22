Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $1.94 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $34.07 million and $226,119.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00005946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.77 or 0.00882343 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

