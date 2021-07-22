Vulcan Value Partners LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852,769 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 124,464 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $672,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $281.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $284.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

