Wall Street Games (WSG) Market Capitalization Tops $2.19 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 45.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00105258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00141123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,262.34 or 1.00170833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

