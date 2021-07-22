Walleye Capital LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.11. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

