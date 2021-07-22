Waltonchain Achieves Market Cap of $38.03 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001523 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $38.03 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,016.13 or 0.06250928 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00133560 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,126,026 coins and its circulating supply is 77,404,994 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

