Warp Finance Trading Down 0.1% This Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $80.00 or 0.00249636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $373,919.33 and $4,825.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

