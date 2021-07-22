Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.320-0.350 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.32-0.35 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

