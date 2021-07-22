Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,448 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.03% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $35,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $51.07 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $884.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WASH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.