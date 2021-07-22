Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Price Down 7%

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)’s share price traded down 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.48 and last traded at $47.48. 1,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $825.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.