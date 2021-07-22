Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $964.31

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 964.31 ($12.60) and last traded at GBX 963.21 ($12.58), with a volume of 13821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 938 ($12.26).

A number of brokerages have commented on WOSG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 833.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

