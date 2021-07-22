Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Trading 18.3% Higher

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG)’s stock price traded up 18.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.22 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.22 ($0.53). 364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).

The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market cap of £18.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.43.

Watchstone Group Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

