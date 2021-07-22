Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $6.21

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $5.94. Waterdrop shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 28,400 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDH shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

