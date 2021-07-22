Waves Enterprise Market Capitalization Achieves $14.73 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and $221,328.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00040512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00103197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00140999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,410.09 or 1.00552512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.