WaykiChain (WICC) Market Cap Achieves $28.99 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $28.99 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.03 or 0.00877473 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

