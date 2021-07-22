WazirX Market Cap Reaches $304.01 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002860 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $304.01 million and $19.45 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 324,925,251 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

