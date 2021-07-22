Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) vs. NOV (NYSE:NOV) Head to Head Review

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) and NOV (NYSE:NOV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of NOV shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of NOV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Weatherford International and NOV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NOV $6.09 billion 0.87 -$2.54 billion ($0.36) -37.89

Weatherford International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NOV.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and NOV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A NOV -11.18% -5.60% -3.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Weatherford International and NOV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00 NOV 1 6 10 0 2.53

NOV has a consensus target price of $16.02, indicating a potential upside of 17.47%. Given NOV’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NOV is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Summary

NOV beats Weatherford International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed-loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; drilling tools and rental equipment services; and re-entry, fishing, wellbore cleaning, and well abandonment services, as well as multilateral well systems. Weatherford International plc was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About NOV

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. It also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services; portable power generation products; drill and wired pipes; drilling optimization and automation services; tubular inspection, repair, and coating services; instrumentation, and measuring and monitoring services; downhole and fishing tools; and drill bits. The company offers equipment and technologies for hydraulic fracture stimulation, including pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration and injection units, flowline, and manifolds; well intervention, such as coiled tubing and wireline units, as well as blowout preventers and tools; onshore production comprising fluid processing systems, composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, and artificial lift systems; fluid processing and floating production systems, and subsea production technologies; and connectors for conductor pipes. It also provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; jacking systems; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; mud pumps; blowout preventers; drives and generators; rig instrumentation and control systems; mooring, anchor, and deck handling machinery; equipment components for offshore wind construction vessels; and pipelay and construction systems. NOV Inc. offers spare parts, repair, and rentals, as well as remote equipment monitoring, technical support, field, and customer training services. The company was formerly known as National Oilwell Varco, Inc. and changed its name to NOV Inc. in January 2021. NOV Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

