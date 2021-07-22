Wedbush Comments on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.