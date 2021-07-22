Wedbush Weighs in on KeyCorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

