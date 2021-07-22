Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nevro (NVRO)

Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/9/2021 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/7/2021 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. Nevro saw uptick in international revenues during first-quarter 2021. Senza Omnia SCS System’s commercial launch continues to buoy optimism on the stock. The FDA nod for the first major Omnia upgrade and the new Trial Stimulator Module is another plus. The company’s recent submission of pre-market approval (PMA) supplement to the FDA, seeking a nod for the Senza System to treat chronic pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN), is encouraging as well. Gross margin expansion also bodes well. A strong liquidity position is an added plus. Nevro’s first quarter results were better than expected. Yet, the company saw weakness in domestic revenues due to fall in U.S. trial procedures. Also, the company incurred an operating loss in the quarter under review.”

7/6/2021 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $188.00.

7/2/2021 – Nevro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

6/28/2021 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $202.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Nevro had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.97. 10,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,315. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $126.96 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

