Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASOS (ASC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ASOS (LON: ASC) in the last few weeks:
- 7/22/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/16/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 7/16/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/12/2021 – ASOS had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/12/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 6/29/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.
ASC traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,902 ($50.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,788.07.
In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).
