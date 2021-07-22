Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Signify (LIGHT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Signify (AMS: LIGHT):

7/15/2021 – Signify was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – Signify was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2021 – Signify was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/5/2021 – Signify was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Signify NV has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.