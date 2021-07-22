Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Simulations Plus (SLP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2021 – Simulations Plus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

7/13/2021 – Simulations Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Simulations Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $74.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Simulations Plus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.88. 178,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,058. The firm has a market cap of $963.97 million, a PE ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Simulations Plus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

