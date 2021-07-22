Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT):

7/14/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

7/13/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

DCT stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of -173.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,083 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

