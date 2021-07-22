Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ: HOMB) in the last few weeks:

7/20/2021 – Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

7/16/2021 – Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/14/2021 – Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

HOMB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.43. 40,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.65. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

