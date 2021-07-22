Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/9/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company has undertaken several cost-cutting initiatives in response to the current volatile environment. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise the company well for long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. Its banking business provides significant diversification benefits. A solid financial position enables the company to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, the company's expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will put pressure on the margins. Increasing provision for loan losses due to higher net charge-offs, rise in reserve build and seasoning of newer vintages bothers.”

7/2/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $128.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.96. 3,000,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.36 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

