Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $32.65 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.