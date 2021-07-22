Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Welbilt posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.