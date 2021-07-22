Welbilt (WBT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/15/2021 – Welbilt was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

7/15/2021 – Welbilt was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

7/13/2021 – Welbilt was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/13/2021 – Welbilt was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/13/2021 – Welbilt was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Welbilt was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/22/2021 – Welbilt was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,892. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,874 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at $16,927,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 487,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

