Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $64.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 191,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,722,054. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,303 shares of company stock worth $10,213,630. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,937 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.