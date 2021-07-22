Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.76. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.41.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

