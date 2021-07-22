West Bancorporation (WTBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTBA stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,242.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,032.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

