West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.950-7.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.95-7.10 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. On average, analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WST stock opened at $367.95 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $252.80 and a one year high of $377.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

