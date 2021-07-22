Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.57

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and traded as high as $14.80. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 56,730 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

