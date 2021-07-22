Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) is Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s 10th Largest Position

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 9,208.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up 4.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 3.33% of Western Midstream Partners worth $255,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.