Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WAB traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $81.82. 1,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,421. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

