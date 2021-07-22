Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.25. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $645,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

