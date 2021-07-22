Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.25. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.
About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.
