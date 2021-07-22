WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of WestRock worth $23,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE WRK opened at $48.75 on Thursday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.