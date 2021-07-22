WEX (WEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WEX opened at $196.42 on Thursday. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.11.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

