WHALE (WHALE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $120,786.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $6.24 or 0.00019374 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $37.91 million and $120,786.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00105258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00141123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,262.34 or 1.00170833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

