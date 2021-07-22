Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 537,250 shares.The stock last traded at $210.41 and had previously closed at $217.25.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,393,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

