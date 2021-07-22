Wilder World (WILD) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $498,214.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.03 or 0.00877473 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Wilder World

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

