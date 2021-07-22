William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.05.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.86.

Shares of HCA opened at $249.25 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $254.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,773,585 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

