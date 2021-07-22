Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 1.7% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

NYSE:WSM traded down $6.92 on Thursday, hitting $152.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.40. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

