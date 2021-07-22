Wing Market Cap Hits $26.72 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $26.72 million and $3.13 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.95 or 0.00045957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00040889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00104348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00143520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.03 or 1.00250461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,911,962 coins and its circulating supply is 1,786,962 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.