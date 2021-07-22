WINkLink (WIN) Achieves Market Cap of $227.32 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, WINkLink has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $227.32 million and approximately $48.56 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00107769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,263.07 or 1.00215022 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.