Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Winpak in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$284.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.11 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:WPK opened at C$38.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$37.29 and a 12 month high of C$48.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.38%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

