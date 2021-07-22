WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.07 and last traded at $45.01. 113,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 229,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 17.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

