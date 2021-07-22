WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Trading Down 0%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.38 and last traded at $74.61. 20,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 49,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLS. RDA Financial Network grew its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.