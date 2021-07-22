WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.60% of WNS worth $21,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WNS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth $261,000.

WNS stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

